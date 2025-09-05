Gold, coal production in Russia’s Far East rises 1.7-fold over 10 years — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Gold and coal production in Russia’s Far Eastern regions has risen nearly 1.7-fold over the past decade, in part due to the declarative principle of subsoil licensing, Russian President Vladimir Putin during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The resource base of the Far East and the extraction of minerals in the region are expanding. In particular, coal and gold production in the region over the past 10 years has increased almost 1.7 times, in part thanks to the declarative principle of subsoil licensing, which has allowed for more active engagement of private capital in geological exploration, substantially increased the discovery of new deposits, including large ones such as the Lugokan gold-copper deposit in the Zabaykalsky Region and the Roman gold-silver deposits in Yakutia," he said.

The president further emphasized the need to implement advanced technologies for the enrichment and processing of ores containing rare and rare-earth metals.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.