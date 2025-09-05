Russian economy to be economy of high salaries — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The national economy should become the economy of high salaries in the future and this is the essence of the government strategy being implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Development of the Far East, the Arctic Region, the buildup of the economy of the future are to lead to an increase in welfare of the people and their revenues, to a structural change of employment to the benefit of skilled and highly paid jobs. This is the logic, the end-to-end sense of the strategy we are implementing in these regions and across the country. The Russian economy must become the economy of high salaries. This is not water under bridge, this is not populism: it has economic sense," Putin said.

"I consider necessary in general to develop a transparent, modern and efficient financial ecosystem in the Far East. We already have the Eastern Exchange operating, essentially the Far Easter stock center. I suggest working out plans of its further development, including financial channels, regulatory base and incentives for corporate stock offering," Putin added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.