Throughput capacity of Baikal-Amur, Trans-Siberian railroads to grow by 1.5 times by 2032

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia will continue upgrading the Eastern Range of railroads - Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railroads, and their throughput capacity should grow by 2032 by a factor of 1.5 against early 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The expansion of access railroads to seaports of the Far East will continue, the president noted. "We will continue the upgrade of the Eastern Range of railroads - Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railroads. Their throughput capacity in 2032 should become 1.5 times higher than as of the start of this year. Access railroads to seaports of the Far East, which are developing vigorously, primarily on account of private investors, should continue to be expanded also," the Russian leader said.

Port capacities in the region doubled over the last decade and total almost 380 million metric tons of cargoes per year, Putin said. In accordance with the current federal project, port capacities of the Far East are to grow by 115 mln metric tons of cargoes more by 2030.

The load on the transport system of the Far East increased significantly in recent years, particularly owing to strengthened ties of the region with foreign countries, Putin stressed. "All these matters require the upgrade of highways and main railroad lines, expansion of marine terminals and creation of modern transport hubs with robotic warehouses and digital cargo processing," he added.