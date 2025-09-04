Visa cancellation for Chinese may double flow of independent tourists to Russia — ATAG

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The cancellation of visas to Russia for Chinese citizens may double the flow of independent tourists from China, Alexander Bragin, director of the Association of Travel Aggregators (ATAG), told TASS.

"Visa-free entry could possibly double the flow of independent tourists from China to Russia. Such travelers are already very interested in our country: they are in the top ten among foreigners booking accommodation in Russian hotels," he said.

He said that Chinese tourists visit Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Irkutsk, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Murmansk, and also travel to small historical cities. For such tourists, it is often important to have a transfer service in hotels, the China Friendly standard and the opportunity to book a tour in Chinese.

"Some Russian travel aggregators have versions of services not only in English, but also in Chinese. They actively promote our culture abroad," he added.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens at a meeting with Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

From September 15, China will introduce a visa-free regime for Russians with a regular foreign passport for up to 30 days.