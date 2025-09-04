RTS moves to negative territory following regulator's exchange rates publication

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The RTS Index was up on the Moscow Exchange, while after the publication of official exchange rates by the Bank of Russia it moved to the negative territory, according to trade data. The regulator raised the official dollar exchange rate to 81.29 rubles for September 5. The euro exchange rate was raised to 94.77 rubles, while the yuan exchange rate was raised to 11.35 rubles.

As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.73% at 1,125.5 points, while the MOEX was up by 0.73% at 2,888.55 points.

By 5:10 p.m. Moscow time (2:10 p.m. GMT), the RTS had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 1,116.6 points (-0.06 points), while the MOEX had narrowed gains to 0.52% reaching 2,882.45 points.