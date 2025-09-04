Three powerful DDoS attacks carried out on EEF resources in last two days — Sber

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Three powerful DDoS attacks have been carried out on resources of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the last two days, with all of them repelled in automated mode, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said.

"The EEF has reliable protection, good teams are working. Over the past two days, there were three powerful DDoS attacks, which were reflected in automated mode, and 24 incidents, which were also hedged. Resources are reliably protected at all major events," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Forum.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.