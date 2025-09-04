Resident-companies’ investments in Sakhalin region’s economy reach $1.3 bln — authorities

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Investments by the companies-residents of the Free Port of Vladivostok and the territory of advanced development on Sakhalin have reached 110 billion rubles ($1.3 bln), Chairman of the Sakhalin region government Alexey Belik told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

During their operation, residents of the preferential zones have already created 8,000 jobs.

"Preferential regimes have already proven their effectiveness. Currently, 124 residents of territory of advanced development and the free port are registered in our region. Their plans include projects worth over 260 billion rubles ($3.2 bln), as well as [creation of] 13,000 new jobs. The results are already there. Residents have already invested 110 billion rubles in the region's economy, creating about 8,000 jobs. Another 38 companies have taken advantage of preferences in the Kuril Islands. The total investment volume is 6.3 billion rubles ($78 bln)," Belik said.

There are two territories of advanced development in the Sakhalin region – Sakhalin and Kurily, as well as free ports in the Korsakovsky and Uglegorsk districts. A special preferential regime for the Kuril Islands is in effect.

"In addition, our region has a number of measures to support investment and entrepreneurial activities. Businesses can use subsidies to reimburse expenses related to the implementation of projects, for example, to pay interest on investment loans and leasing payments. In priority sectors, interest is repaid in full, in others - by 50% Subsidies are also provided for the purchase of new equipment and vehicles, for connection to the networks of resource supplying organizations. This is only a small part of the extensive list," the chairman of the regional government noted.

