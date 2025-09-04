Frequency of flights between Russia and China may increase with visa-free regime

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The frequency of flights between Russia and China may increase with the introduction of a visa-free regime for Russian citizens, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yes, it’s possible," he said in response to a relevant question.

The minister also agreed with the assessment of the Russian Tour Operators Association (ATOR), which indicated that passenger traffic from Russia to China could increase by 30-40%. "And, of course, we will take this into account when planning all transport," the minister noted.

He added that the possibility of increasing passenger rail services between Russia and China is also being considered.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gu Jiakun stated that, starting September 15, Chinese authorities will introduce a visa-free regime for Russian citizens with ordinary passports for stays of up to 30 days. Russians will be able to visit China for business, tourism, visiting relatives or friends, or exchange visits under this regime.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.