Russia expects twofold decline in trade with Armenia in 2025 — Deputy PM Overchuk

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia expects trade with Armenia to fall by half by the end of the year compared to 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"As for trade between Russia and Armenia, it has decreased, it has already decreased significantly, and we expect it to fall by half by the end of the year compared to last year. This means that last year it was worth $12.4 bln, while this year it will probably be worth around $6 [bln], maybe a little more," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

