Russia’s fuel market is stable — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The fuel market in Russia is stable, and the Ministry of Energy is controlling the supply of light petroleum products, Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"[The situation is] normal, stable, despite all the challenges we currently face. We are keeping the supply of light petroleum products under control and will not allow any emergencies. I would like you to explain this to the public so that they do not worry," he said.

Tsivilev added that the Ministry of Energy is working to keep price growth below inflation, "and I hope we will manage this situation," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry reported that retail gasoline prices showed slower growth last week (on August 19-25, gasoline rose by 0.6%, and on August 26-September 1, by 0.3%, indicating slower growth). "This trend is the result of changes in wholesale exchange prices due to measures taken by the Russian government to ensure the domestic fuel market," the ministry said.

