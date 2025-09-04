Key rate of 10-12% would be acceptable for economy in 2026 — RSPP head

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), expressed the view that an optimal key interest rate for the economy next year would be in the range of 10-12%.

"So far there is a stable dynamic, at least in the intentions and plans of the Central Bank regarding rate cuts. I believe that for the economy, 10-12% is, if not the optimal rate, then an acceptable rate for next year. To carefully move toward this 10-12% level, at the upcoming meeting, the rate should be adjusted to 16%," Shokhin told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

