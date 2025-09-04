Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices went up at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices increased by 0.75% to 2,889.02 points and to 1,125.69 points respectively.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading rose by 0.9 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 11.305 rubles.

By 10:14 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and was at 2,894.49 points (+0.94%), the RTS index was at 1,127.82 points (+0.94%). The yuan exchange rate went up to 11.335 rubles (+3.9 kopecks). The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.52% to 2,882.6 points, according to trading data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.