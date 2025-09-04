Russian coal industry keeps production volumes at 2024 level — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Despite the crisis, the Russian coal industry in 2025 will show the same production volumes as last year, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Despite all this pressure, our coal industry this year is showing the same production volumes as in 2024. Of course, there has been a shift in production centers towards the East. And the Far Eastern regions have begun to increase production. Production in Kuzbass has partially fallen. This happened due to the market shifting to the East," he said.