T Plus not ruling out geographic expansion to Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. T Plus considers possible to expand the geography of company’s presence and start projects in the Far East, South Russia and Siberia, CEO of the Russian energy company Pavel Snikkars told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"If a new project is well structured and we see good conditions, then we are ready to consider this opportunity. We are interested in the Far East: this is a promising direction in terms of economic and power consumption growth, particularly the Khabarovsk and Primorsky Regions, and the Amur Region," the chief executive said.

The company also considers possible to take part in tenders for construction of new power generating facilities under certain conditions, Snikkars noted. However, T Plus can only theoretically discuss the expansion opportunity under the current key rate, he added.