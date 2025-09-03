T Plus sees advantages in construction advance payment mechanism

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The mechanism of advance payments in construction of power installations might help T Plus to complete a portion of projects, CEO of the Russian energy company Pavel Snikkars told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Certainly [it would be helpful]. This mechanism is seriously discussed at the moment and the company sees upsides in advance payments for construction of new facilities under the high key rate. This is a temporary mechanism," Snikkars said.

"When lending conditions will stabilize, earlier developed investment mechanisms of the wholesale market for electricity and power will make it possible for generating companies to have investments paid back," he added.