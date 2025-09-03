Russia among top ten countries by cryptocurrency use

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia was tenth in the 2025 Global Adoption Index of cryptocurrencies, Chainalysis analytical firm said in its report released on Tuesday.

The top ten countries, apart from Russia, include Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the United States, Ukraine, and the Philippines.

The Asia-Pacific Region became the most quickly growing region for cryptocurrency activity in the network, analysts said. Region’s indicators surged by 69% year on year. The total amount of cryptocurrency transactions in the region moved up from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion.

The number of cryptocurrency payments also increased in Latin America. The adoption index surged by 63% there.