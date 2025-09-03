Russian stocks extend gains as evening session starts

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker extended gains during the evening trading session, according to trading data.

The MOEX Index added 0.78% to 2,867.55 points as the main trading closed on Wednesday while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.46% to 1,117.32 points.

As of 7:12 p.m. Moscow time (4:12 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 1.03% at 2,874.6 points. By 7:23 p.m. Moscow time (4:23 p.m. GMT), following US President Donald Trump’s statements, the MOEX Index had extended gains to 1.19% reaching 2,879.35 points.