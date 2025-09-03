VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s energy supplies to India grew by about 15% in the first half of the year alone, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Energy supplies continue to grow. In this half of the year, there has been the growth of about 15%. So, the energy sector is successfully fulfilling its part of the task to increase trade turnover the leaders [of Russia and India] set," he said.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional duties of 25% on India bringing them to 50% in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. US President Donald Trump criticized India for the fact that it has always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia" and is the largest buyer of Russian energy carriers along with China. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks by the US and the EU over the import of Russian oil unfounded, since Western countries had previously encouraged such trade and themselves continue to purchase goods and services from Russia.

