One in 10 Russians eyes Far East as medical tourism location — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. One in 10 Russians eyes the Far East as a medical tourism location, Russia's Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Elvira Nurgalieva said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The [Far East's] visual image is very attractive to Russians. And every 10th Russian eyes traveling to the Far East for the purpose of medical tourism," she said.

Kamchatka is the most attractive medical tourism location, she continued. The region is known for the Three Volcanoes facility with a huge number of rooms, where visitors may combine balneology services and visits to nature. The deputy minister also noted developing infrastructures on the Kuril Islands - both balneology and other tourism directions. The Magadan Region has been reviving the famous Talaya resort - a private investor, supported by the ministry, is restarting it now.

Nowadays, the deputy minister continued, tourists rarely travel to other regions for medical services only, so they usually are offered tours combining cultural, natural attractions and medical and health services.

