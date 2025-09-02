Investment cooperation between Russia, China to continue growing — VEB.RF

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Investment cooperation between Russia and China will continue growing, CEO of the Russian development corporation VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov said.

"Investment cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is serious. The signing of several dozens of documents was announced today. This cooperation will evolve. There is a need to particularly focus on development of the largest project at this stage," the chief executive said.

Credit institutions of Russia and China have established good relations, Shuvalov noted.

"We are jointly financing projects worth several trillion rubles from the Northwest to the Far East. Our delegation will now move to the Eastern Economic Forum. We will consider several such facilities, particularly in the gas chemical sector," he added.