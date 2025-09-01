India’s minister defends Russian oil purchases amid Western criticism

NEW DELHI, September 1. /TASS/. Western criticism surrounding India's purchase of Russian oil are groundless, the country’s Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote in an article published by The Hindu newspaper.

"Some critics allege that India has become a ‘laundromat’ for Russian oil. Nothing could be further from the truth," he said.

"The larger truth is this - there is no alternative to the world's second-largest producer, which supplies nearly 10% of global oil," he added.

The minister noted that "Russian oil has never been sanctioned like Iranian or Venezuelan crude." He recalled that the G7 and EU countries imposed a price cap and several restrictive measures on oil from Russia, which India complied with in full.

Puri stressed that every Indian oil transaction is done using "legal shipping and insurance, compliant traders and audited channels."

"India has not broken any rules. India has stabilized markets and kept global prices from spiralling," the minister stated.

"India's adherence to all international norms prevented a catastrophic $200 per barrel shock," he recalled.

He recalled that India has been the fourth-largest exporter of petroleum products for decades, long before the Ukraine conflict. Its refineries process crude from all over the world. Exports keep supply chains functioning. Moreover, Europe itself switched to Indian fuel after the ban on Russian crude. Export volumes and refining margins remain broadly unchanged, the minister added.

As Puri noted, it is equally important that India took decisive action to protect its citizens amid the sharp rise in world prices after the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. Oil energy companies suffered losses, the government reduced state and regional taxes, and export rules required refineries selling petrol and diesel abroad to sell at least 50% of petrol and 30% of diesel in the domestic market. These measures ensured that there were no shortages in retail outlets and stable prices for Indian households.

Western pressure

In July, EU countries introduced the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which included more than 50 individuals and entities. The new restrictions, in particular, affected 22 Russian banks, the Nord Stream pipelines, and Rosneft refineries in India. The price cap for Russian crude was lowered from $60 to $47.60 per barrel. The ban also applies to the import of petroleum products made from Russian oil to the EU.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional duties of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. US President Donald Trump criticized India for the fact that it has always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia" and is the largest buyer of Russian energy carriers along with China. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks by the US and the EU over the import of Russian oil unfounded, since Western countries had previously encouraged such trade and themselves continue to purchase goods and services from Russia.

India is the world's third-largest oil consumer with a high level of dependence on its imports. Indian refineries purchase crude from more than 30 countries, including Russia. As Puri stated in an interview with TASS, cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi, especially in the energy sector, remains at a high level and is developing even amid international instability. Russia's share in the republic's total imports consistently exceeds 30%.