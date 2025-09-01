Turkey decisive to strengthen energy cooperation with Russia — Energy Minister

ANKARA, September 1. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, particularly in the nuclear sphere and gas trading, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on the X.

"We accompanied our President Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with President of the Russian Federation Mr. Vladimir Putin in China, where he participates in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We are committed to further strengthening Turkish-Russian relations, developing on the basis of the mutual benefit our strategic partnership, especially in the sphere of natural gas trading and in the nuclear power industry," the minister said.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is underway in China’s Tianjin.