Rosatom CEO expects Russia and China to develop nuclear technology cooperation

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The head of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev expects that in the near future Russia and China will start to intensively develop cooperation in nuclear technology.

"The pace of development of nuclear technology implies, of course, greater international cooperation. And I think that in the near future we will not see a curtailment of bilateral cooperation, but the development of bilateral cooperation between Russia and China specifically in the field of nuclear technology," he told reporters.

According to him, the development of both Russian and Chinese nuclear technology does not lead to self-isolation, but to increased cooperation and an expansion of the cooperation agenda in this area.

"Both parties are interested in strengthening existing areas on a mutually beneficial basis. This is the construction of Russian water-cooled reactors, which are in demand in China. The second topic is the so-called innovative nuclear technologies. <…> This is a joint entry into fourth-generation technologies, into closing the nuclear fuel cycle, into building fast neutron reactors, and into the transition to a completely different, both technologically and organizationally, model of the entire nuclear energy industry, understanding it as a two-component one, as energy with a fleet of water-cooled reactors and fast neutron reactors, with both lead and sodium coolants," Likhachev said.

According to him, the sphere of mutual interest also includes digital technologies, quantum technologies, and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies.

"All of this is also in our cooperation package today, and we are discussing further development paths," the head of Rosatom stressed.