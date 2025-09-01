RDIF chief says new investment projects with China, India to be announced soon

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will announce new investment projects with China and India, Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We will announce several joint projects with both China and India in the coming days," he told reporters, adding that "the common creative spirit of SCO countries is turning into specific investment projects."

The RDIF has a lot of joint investment projects, with almost all SCO countries, including China, Dmitriev noted. "We will announce new investment projects with China, both their investments in Russia, and projects that will enable Russian companies to enter the Chinese market more actively. In particular, we will create a very powerful center for supporting Russian business in China, and we see that many Russian companies are successfully entering the Chinese market," he stressed.

"We also continue cooperating with India," the RDIF chief said, adding that the focus is not only on Indian investments in the Russian market. "We invest a lot together with them in Russia: in pharmaceuticals, other sectors. However, this is also an active entry of Russian companies into the Indian market. Together with Innopraktika, we have created a hub for promoting Russian high-tech companies to the Indian market," Dmitriev explained.