Oil pumping from Kazakhstan goes normally after spill near Novorossiysk

ASTANA, August 29. /TASS/. Oil transportation from Kazakhstan over the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is going normally after the spill near Novorossiysk, the Energy Ministry told TASS.

"The Ministry of Energy keeps an eye on the situation at the CPC Marine Terminal. Transportation of Kazakh oil is going as usual at the moment via the remaining single point mooring. Oil intake from shippers is unrestricted," the ministry said.

Officials of the ministry are in touch with CPC management, the ministry noted. Specialists of National Company KazMunayGas has already been sent to the site to assess the situation. The Ministry is continuously communicating with CPC management to monitor the progress in elimination of after-effects and assess the impact of the incident on further shipments," the ministry added.