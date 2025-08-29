Kamaz’ net loss under IFRS totals $384 mln in H1 2025 — company

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The net loss of the Kamaz truck maker under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2025 amounted to 30.9 billion rubles ($384 mln) against a net profit of 3.7 billion rubles ($46 mln) a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue of the Kamaz PJSC group decreased by 21.9% and amounted to 153.9 billion rubles ($1.9 bln).

"Sales revenue decreased in all segments except for financial leasing. The decrease in revenue was the result of a drop in the truck market by almost 60% and the monetary policy of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation," the company said.

Positive cash flow from operating activities for the first six months of 2025 amounted to 50.3 billion rubles ($625 mln). The group's net debt decreased to 141.8 billion rubles ($1.7 bln).

"With the growth of financial expenses, the group maintains a sufficient level of liquidity and ensures compliance with restrictive conditions under loan agreements," Kamaz noted.

The company added that in the second half of 2025, Kamaz will continue its cost-cutting program and will improve operational efficiency, which is expected to have a positive impact on financial results.