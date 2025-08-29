Gazprom, CNPC to sign important agreements during Putin’s visit to China

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom and CNPC will sign important agreements during the forthcoming talks in Beijing on September 2 within the framework of the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The main focus will be that important agreements down the line of Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation will be signed," Ushakov said. The documents will be signed during talks with the wide range of delegation members, he added.

"Three documents will be signed there. I will not announce them now," the Kremlin aide said, speaking about documents for signing on the side of Gazprom. "I would say they are very important, key [documents], and the Chinese want and we also want to specially announce them during the meeting with the broad circle of participants," Ushakov added.