Mechel cuts coal production by 28% in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Mechel reduced coal production in the first half of 2025 by 28% compared with the same period last year to 3.656 mln tons. In the Q2, output also fell by 28% relative to the previous quarter, to 1.53 mln tons, the company reported.

Steel production in the Q2 decreased by 6% compared with the Q1 of this year, to 811,000 tons. At the same time, output in the first half of the year rose by 2% year-on-year, reaching 1.674 mln tons.

At the same time, pig iron production for January-June also declined by 2%, reaching 1.46 mln tons, while production in the Q2 fell 10% to 693,000 tons.

Sales of coking coal concentrate decreased by 15% over the six-month period, totaling 1.695 mln tons, with Q2 sales plunging 40% to 633,000 tons. Sales of thermal coal for January-June fell 21% to 1.368 mln tons, and in the Q2 dropped 48% to 466,000 tons, compared with 903,000 tons in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, sales of iron ore concentrate rose 52% for the half-year, reaching 832,000 tons, and surged 67% in the Q2 to 521,000 tons. Anthracite sales for the first half of the year declined 17%, totaling 472,000 tons. The decrease in production and sales of thermal coal, anthracite, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) fuel was attributed to unfavorable market conditions.