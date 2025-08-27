Russian titanium producer ready to return to cooperation with Boeing

YEKATERINBURG, August 27. /TASS/. Russian titanium producer VSMPO-Avisma is ready to return to cooperation with Boeing as investments in technologies were not halted and the plant is ready to resume operations at full capacity, the corporate press service told TASS.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said earlier in the interview with TASS Director-General Andrey Kondrashov that Russia expects the resumption of operations of the joint venture of VSMPO-Avisma and Boeing in the Sverdlovsk Region.

"Ural Boeing Manufacturing joint venture opened in 2009 embodied the cutting-edge technologies for metalworking of items made of titanium alloys and is the best in the world, beyond any doubt," the company said. "We are ready to return to cooperation and develop our partner relations. Investments in technologies were not stopped and the plant is ready to resume operations at full capacity to provide for orders at a consistently high level," it added.

In 2022, Boeing announced the suspension of Russian titanium purchases. It became known in February 2023 that Ural Boeing Manufacturing temporarily stopped operations amid anti-Russian sanctions.