Deripaska predicts ‘phenomenal’ profits for Russian banks in 2025 totaling $55.9 bln

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Businessman Oleg Deripaska forecasts "phenomenal" profits for Russian banks this year, estimating them at 4.5 trillion rubles ($55.9 bln), he stated on his Telegram channel.

"Apparently, Russian banks will confidently earn 4.5 trillion rubles in net profit by the end of this challenging year for everyone, 22 times more than in 2022. Phenomenal results!" the businessman noted.

Russian banks posted 2.1 trillion rubles ($26.1 bln) in net profit for January-July 2025, matching the figure for the same period last year, according to materials from the Bank of Russia. The regulator expects Russian banks’ profits for 2025 to reach between 3-3.5 trillion rubles ($37.3-43.5 bln).