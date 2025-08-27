Trump’s tariffs against India over Russian oil will push republic closer to China — expert

VIENNA, August 27. /TASS/. The unprecedentedly high tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump on India, in particular due to purchases of Russian oil, will accelerate rapprochement between New Delhi and Beijing, Gerhard Mangott, an Austrian political scientist and professor at the University of Innsbruck, believes.

"As of today, a 50% tariff applies to the export of Indian goods and services to the United States. 25% is explicitly tied to India's purchase of Russian oil. The tariffs against India and Brazil (also 50%) are the highest US tariffs worldwide. Trump is thus pushing India closer to its rival China," he wrote on the X social network.

On August 6, the United States decided to raise tariffs on imports of goods from India by 25% (to 50%) in connection with the republic’s purchase of Russian oil and oil products. US President Donald Trump criticized India for the fact that it has long purchased most of its military equipment from Russia and is, along with China, the largest buyer of Russian energy resources. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called such backlash from the US and the EU over the import of Russian oil unwarranted. The increased tariffs came into force on August 27.