Polyus reports IFRS net profit up 20% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The adjusted net profit of Polyus gold miner under the International Financial Reporting Standards surged by 20% year on year in the first half of 2025 to $1.4 bln, the company said.

The EBITDA increased by 32% to $2.7 bln. Capital expenses surged by a factor of 2.1 to $932 mln, driven by implementation of development projects for operating assets and growth projects.

The total cash cost (TCC) surged by 54% year on year in the first half of 2025 to $653 per oz. amid the rise of the mineral extraction tax and the surcharge to this tax, Polyus added.