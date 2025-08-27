Venture investments globally may total $400-450 bln in 2025

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 27. /TASS/. The total amount of venture investments worldwide may amount to $400-450 bln, Deputy Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation Management Board Kirill Kaem said the Technoprom forum.

"The total amount of investments is growing and [$]126 bln were invested in the first quarter of 2025," Kaem said. "According to analysts, the number of transactions declined from 8,800 to 7,500, compared against the like period of the last quarter," he noted. "The 2025 forecast for the world is [$]400-500 bln, but it is fundamentally close to 2021. In other words, we are recovering in general," the senior executive added.

The US remains the leader in venture investments. The Indian market is seen to rise, Kaem said. "China is still under pressure of capital restrictions but the market is regulated there in a specific way. Europe is still at the stage of the venture industry cooldown," he added.

