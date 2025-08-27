APEC energy ministers meeting kicks off in South Korea

SEOUL, August 27. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) energy ministers arrive for their two-day meeting in the South Korean city of Busan, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea informs.

Russia will be represented at the meeting by Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin. Twenty-one economies of the region participate in the APEC forum. About 340 delegates are expected in total, including representatives of international and nonprofit organizations.

The meeting in Busan will cover global problems, including stability of energy supplies, reinforcement of energy security and infrastructure, and use of artificial intelligence and other innovations in the sector, the ministry said. The plenary session dedicated to the discussion of these problems will be held on August 28.

"A new epoch unveils in front of us, where development of cutting-edge technologies and datacenters required for artificial intelligence determines one of energy industry trends. Electricity consumption is growing dramatically; it is becoming important to provide for safety of power supply systems," the ministry stressed. "On the one part, artificial intelligence provokes electricity demand growth. One the other side, the use of this technology can improve efficiency and optimize power networks," it added.