Russia sees potential for cooperation with US in nuclear energy, rare metals — deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia and the United States could collaborate in nuclear energy and metallurgy, including joint projects involving rare and rare-earth metals, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In traditional industries, there is room for cooperation. For example, Russia could supply uranium for US nuclear fuel production. This also applies to steel. Our president has also mentioned potential collaboration on rare and rare-earth metals," Manturov said.

He noted that Russia possesses significant reserves of rare-earth metals, creating opportunities for joint initiatives. "Other directions may emerge as we move forward on the topics I have outlined," the first deputy prime minister added.

On August 15, a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. On August 18, Trump met in Washington with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders and also called Putin. Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Trump expressed support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.