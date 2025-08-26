Yakutia head notes prospects for creating Arctic oil and gas cluster

KAZAN, August 26. /TASS/. Yakutia has potential and prospects for creating an Arctic oil and gas cluster, head of the Russian region Aisen Nikolaev said.

"We currently have 10 promising areas within the framework of the federal project ‘Geology: Revival of the Legend’ in 2026-2027. <...> In the long term, this creates the basis for the formation of a new Arctic oil and gas cluster of the country in the Sakha Republic," he said.

In the current geopolitical conditions, the Far East and the Arctic are becoming of key importance for ensuring energy security and economic sovereignty of the country, Nikolaev said. "Today's low geological exploration of these territories is not a problem, but, in fact, a huge opportunity. <…> A significant number of promising oil fields are located in our Arctic zone," he noted.