Russian stocks close mixed on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index slipped by 0.05% to 2,885.87 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.15% to 1,128.95 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 6 kopecks to 11.23 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Wednesday at 80-81 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.1-11.3 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,850-2,950 points on August 27.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,940 points on Wednesday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 80-82 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 93-95 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11-11.5 rubles range on August 27.