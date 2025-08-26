Mortgage loans portfolio in Russian banks up by 15% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The mortgage loans portfolio of Russian banks increased by 15% in July 2025 to 356 bln rubles ($4.4 bln) from 309 bln rubles ($3.8 bln) in June, the Central Bank reported.

"The banks’ mortgage loans portfolio by 15% to 356 bln rubles in July from 309 bln rubles in June. The bulk of loans (about 85%) were still issued under state programs, in particular, 256 bln rubles ($3.2 bln) (220 bln rubles ($2.7 bln) in June) fell to the Family Mortgage program," according to the regulator.

The population's mortgage debt increased by 0.7% in July 2025 to 22.3 trillion rubles ($276 bln) after growing by 0.6% in June, the regulator said.

"According to preliminary data, the population's mortgage debt continued to grow moderately (+0.7% after +0.6% in June), which is comparable with the average monthly growth for the second half of 2024 (+0.5%), when the Preferential Mortgage program ceased to operate.

The mortgage portfolio on the balance sheet of banks also increased - by 0.9% (+0.7% in June)," the Central Bank said.