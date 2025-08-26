Air China passengers take off from Nizhnevartovsk, head to Beijing

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 26. /TASS/. Passengers on an Air China flight from London to Beijing, which made an unscheduled landing at Nizhnevartovsk Airport in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk Region, have departed for Beijing, according to Flightradar data.

"It should be taking off by now," a Nizhnevartovsk Airport source told TASS.

According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), the preliminary reason for landing at an alternate airport in Russia was a malfunction in one of the engines. The crew issued a PAN emergency signal and requested clearance to land. There were 250 passengers and 15 crew members on board the Air China aircraft.

The press service of the Khanty-Mansiysk regional government said hot meals and drinks were provided to the passengers and that a medical team was on duty at the airport. The passengers' and crew members' conditions were assessed as satisfactory.