China to integrate AI into economy, society by 2027 — document

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. The State Council of China has published recommendations for implementation of the national program named Artificial Intelligence+, which is aimed at large-scale integration of AI into the economy and people's daily lives. According to the document, more than 70% of the country's population are to become active users of smart devices and AI services by 2027, and the plan is to bring this figure to 90% by 2030.

The program’s target is to "transform production models and the paradigm of all human life, stimulate a revolutionary leap in productivity, and radically transform the structure of production relations," the document said.

Smart devices and services that are set to become widespread, are understood as a new generation of products with built-in AI: smart cars, smartphones and computers, household robots, as well as software AI agents in the role of personal assistants. The development strategy covers a number of areas, including industry, science, public administration, and international cooperation, within the framework of which China also intends to promote the development of artificial intelligence in Global South countries.

Beijing plans to strengthen support of development of national AI chips, create a nationwide network of computing power, and provide large-scale government financial and legislative support for the industry to achieve those goals.