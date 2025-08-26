Trump’s tariffs to accelerate decline of US influence globally — NYT

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. The tariff policy pursued by US President Donald Trump will not restore American influence globally but will only contribute to its decline, The New York Times (NYT) said.

While Europe, South Korea and Japan tacitly agreed with demands of the White House during trade talks, the largest developing economies, Brazil and India, are not going to make concessions for Washington, the newspaper says.

Brazilian exporters are establishing relations with African, European, Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian companies after introduction of tariffs by the US leader. Indian companies accelerated the process of receiving export permits for their products globally, the newspaper noted.