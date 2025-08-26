Ob-Irtysh basin to link Eurasian transport corridors — Kremlin aide

SALEKHARD, August 26. /TASS/. The Ob-Irtysh basin can link together the Silk Route and the Trans-Arctic transport corridor, helping to integrate Eurasian transport corridors with a global transport network, aide to the Russian President and head of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said at the meeting on development of the Ob-Irtysh inland waterways basin and the upgrade of the Salekhard river port infrastructure.

"The Ob-Irtysh basin can become over time a link between the Silk Route and the Trans-Arctic transport corridor and will facilitate integration of Eurasian transport corridors with the global transport network," Patrushev stressed.

However, it is important for this purpose to ensure interrelated development of the transport complex and the industrial production, he noted. "One of positive examples of implementing such approach is the upgrade of the Salekhard River Port, the oldest part in the north of West Siberia, which is implemented by the government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," the head of the Marine Board said.

A project of developing an industrial and logistics hub is being implemented on the basis of the industrial park situated in the port area, Patrushev noted. New power and port infrastructural facilities are being formed. Investors and residents are being proactively attracted, whose products will be made in the port area.

The overhaul of federal properties is also underway in the port. Dredging operations are carried out and the major repair of rail and road access routes is being designed, the Kremlin aide said.

"I am confident that measures taken to develop the Salekhard River Port will have the positive effect on economic development of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," Patrushev indicated.