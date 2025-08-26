Share of auto tourists in Russia go grow to 43% of all travelers this year — ministry

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The share of automobile tourists in Russia is expected to grow from 38% to 43% by the end of this year as projected by the Economic Development Ministry, Deputy Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov said.

"Last year the number of tourist trips [across Russia] per year exceeded 90 mln. According to various estimates, car tourists account for about 40% of those trips, approximately 38%. This year we expect the share of car trips to increase. This is partly due to certain restrictions in aviation and rail transport. This is why we expect the share of automobile tourists to equal 43% in the total number of tourist trips," he told a press conference.

The ministry is working systemically on the development of automobile tourism in the country as requested by the Russian president and the government, Vakhrukov noted, adding that the automobile tourist route is the basis for the development of this area.