Multimodal logistical hubs to boost freight traffic to China — Kremlin aide

SALEKHARD, August 26. /TASS/. Multimodal logistical centers are being formed in river ports of the Omsk Region, making it possible to boost cargo traffic from Russia to China, aide to the Russian President and head of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said at the meeting on development of the Ob-Irtysh inland waterways basin and the upgrade of the Salekhard river port infrastructure.

"Rosmorrechflot [the Russian Federal Agency of Marine and River Transport - TASS] is carrying work on the establishment of multimodal logistical centers in river ports of the Omsk Region, which will create conditions for scaling up the freight traffic from Russia to China," Patrushev said.

Measures are also being taken to upgrade and revamp the cargo fleet for purposes of developing transportation in the Ob-Irtysh basin, he noted.

The river-sea vessel construction program is being implemented at the Tobolsk shipyard, the Kremlin aide said. The passenger vessels fleet is being renovated, including the high-speed ones, which support transport accessibility for the population of Khanty-Mansi and Yamal-Nenets autonomous districts, Patrushev added.