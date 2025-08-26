Domestic tourism in Russia to increase by 8% YOY in summer 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Tourist flow across Russia in the summer of 2025 will grow by 8% year-on-year, Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov told reporters citing preliminary estimates.

"Well, I think that we will be approximately within the figures that we predicted, up about 8% compared to summer last year. It is clear that the situation in Anapa is putting pressure on us, on our figures, on the figures for the Krasnodar Region in general. But we’re seeing a lot of people going to Crimea, where there is a big increase, and to Sevastopol. Therefore, we still expect growth, no matter what," he said.

In April, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov reported that 48 million tourist trips are forecast across Russia in the 2025 summer season, 3.6 million more than in 2024. According to the minister, half of the tourist trips will be to the most popular tourist destinations.

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil products leaked into the Black Sea. After the spill specialists reported traces of oil on the beaches of the Krasnodar Region, along the coastline stretching from Cape Panagia of the Temryuksky district to the Central beach of Anapa.