Share of foreign investment in Russian federal loan bonds down to 3.8% in July

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russia’s federal loan (OFZ) bonds was down at 3.8% as of August 1, 2025, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of July 1, 2025, the share of non-residents in OFZ equaled 3.9%. As of June 1, 2025, that share also stood at 3.9%.

Nominal amount of OFZ owned by non-residents as of the beginning of August 2025 totaled 969 bln rubles ($12 bln), with the total volume of the market at 25.82 trillion rubles ($321 bln), according to the regulator.