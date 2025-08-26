Decisions made at EEF have long-term effect

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Decisions made at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) have the long-term strategic effect, the Roscongress Foundation said, citing Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the EEF steering committee Anton Kobyakov.

"Future vectors of economic growth, digital transformation and sustainable development for the entire macro-region are determined exactly through specific joint projects and confident dialogue at the Forum, efforts of the government and the business are consolidated to form breakthrough initiatives determining the envelope of the global economy for years ahead. Therefore, the EEF result is the solutions having the long-term strategic effect," Kobyakov said.

The EEF is one of the key mechanisms of shaping a new architecture of international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region, he noted.

The EEF will discuss this year what other development mechanisms are required in the Far East, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Trutnev said. "The Eastern Economic Forum will be held for the tenth time this year. We summarize what we managed to do and ask for advice what development instruments are required to fully deliver the presidential instruction on the socioeconomic development of the Far East," Trutnev said.

Overall, 20 trillion rubles ($248.6 bln) were invested in the economy of the Far East over the decade, the deputy prime minister said. "The advance development territories and the Hectare program, the subsidized mortgage and the master plans of urban development started exactly from the Far East. More than 2,900 investment projects with investments amounting to more than 10.6 trillion rubles ($131.8 bln) are being implemented with the use of government support measures. Owing to that, 5.4 trillion rubles of private investments ($67.1 bln) were already contributed to the economy of the Far East. This indicator is to be 12 trillion rubles ($149.2 bln) by 2030. In total, twenty trillion rubles were invested in the economy of the Far East. We will continue to develop our Far East, attract investors, start new plants, improve life of Far Eastern residents, develop social infrastructure, change the city space and build schools, kindergartens, hospitals, outpatient clinics, sports and social facilities," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6, 2025. Its key topic will be "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.".