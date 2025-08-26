Thailand interested in cooperating with Russia in trade, energy and tourism

BANGKOK, August 26. /TASS/. Thai business is interested in establishing cooperation with Russian in spheres of food and agricultural products trading, energy, tourism and innovations, Meechai Thaocharean, the Thailand's representative to the International Alliance for Strategic Projects BRICS (IASP BRICS) told TASS, commenting on participation of the Thai delegation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The BRICS International Alliance Strategic Project team from Thailand will participate in the East Economic Forum in Vladivostok this September. In terms of economic opportunities, this forum serves as an important platform for building international cooperation networks in investment, trade, and future joint project development, especially in the Asia-Pacific Region," Thaocharean said.

"Thai businesses are particularly interested in developing cooperation with Russia in various sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, food, energy, tourism, as well as technology and innovation — areas that can be expanded and create sustainable mutual benefits," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6, 2025. Its key topic will be "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.".