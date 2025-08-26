Smartphone manufacturers working on preinstalling Max in devices sold in Russia — sources

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. South Korean brand Samsung is prepared, starting September 1, to preinstall messenger Max on smartphones and tablets sold in Russia, sources in the electronics market told TASS. According to them, leading Chinese brands have also "promised to make every effort to ensure this is done."

As the Russian government previously announced, Max will be preinstalled on all devices sold in the country. Beginning September 1, the national messenger will be included in the mandatory list of applications for preinstallation on smartphones and tablets, replacing VK Messenger, which has been on the list since 2023.

One of TASS’s interlocutors described two possible scenarios currently being considered by manufacturers for integrating Max into devices: "through software updates" or by prompting users to install the messenger as soon as a Russian SIM card is inserted into the device.

Both Chinese and South Korean brands have yet to provide official documentation confirming that Max will be preinstalled, but, according to another source, they have "promised to make every effort to ensure this is done." Among the Chinese manufacturers taking this position, the source named Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, Tecno, and Infinix.

Samsung declined to comment on the preinstallation of Max. Telecom operators MTS, Beeline, and MegaFon, which also sell electronics, likewise declined to provide comments to TASS.

Max is a Russian digital platform for consumer services that includes a messenger offering users core communication features such as audio and video calls, chats, voice messages, the transfer of large files, and money transfers.