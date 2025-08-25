Bitcoin falls below $110,000, first time since July 9, 2025

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. During the trading session, the price of Bitcoin dropped below $110,000 for the first time since July 9, 2025, according to data from the Binance exchange.

As of 11:37 p.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin had declined by 2.13%, reaching $109,917. By 11:58 p.m., the decline had accelerated, with the cryptocurrency trading at $109,839, down 2.47%.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the cryptocurrency of the same name. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (or possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin’s popularity surged only in recent years. Its issuance is naturally limited, and the majority of Bitcoins have already been mined.